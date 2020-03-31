Ductile iron pipe is a pipe made of ductile iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. The ductile iron used to manufacture the pipe is characterized by the spheroidal or nodular nature of the graphite within the iron.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ductile Iron Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to people’s requirement of living quality is increased in many public places as well as workplace throughout the world, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Saint-Gobain

Kubota

US Pipe (Forterra)

Jindal SAW

Electro-steel Steels

Mcwane

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe

Market Segment by Type, covers:

DN 80mm-300mm

DN 350mm-1000mm

DN 1100mm-1200mm

DN 1400mm-2000mm

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Water Supply/Treatment Pipe

Gas/Oil Supply

Mining

Trenchless Application

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Ductile Iron Pipe market.

Chapter 1: Describe Ductile Iron Pipe Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Ductile Iron Pipe Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Ductile Iron Pipe Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ductile Iron Pipe Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Ductile Iron Pipe market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Ductile Iron Pipe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

