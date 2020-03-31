Drug Abuse can be defined as habitually, dependence of an individual on any drugs, which turns into an addiction. Opioid, alcohol, tobacco and cigarettes are some of the common, drugs which has been misused leading to drugs addictions. In recent past, many products have been launched in market for treatment and management of drug abuse. Some commonly used drug for treatment of drugs abuse are Disulfiram, Acamprosate, Naltrexone, Nicotine Replacement Treatment, Methadone, and Buprenorphine.

This report focuses on the Drug Abuse Treatment in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Factors such as frequent product launches, approval and robust pipeline of novel biopharmaceutical products, growing patient awareness, higher treatment seeking rate, growing government recognition and intervention of the issue, as well as encouragement to curb substance abuse in all countries are driving the growth of drug abuse treatment market globally.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Indivior

Pfizer

Alkermes

Novartis

Mylan

Cipla

Glenmark

Reddy\’s Laboratories

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Opioid Addiction

Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction

Alcohol Dependence

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospital & Clinics

Residential (non-hospital)

