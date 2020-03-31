Digital Torque Wrenches Market Growth and Forecast 2019-2030
The global Digital Torque Wrenches market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Digital Torque Wrenches market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Digital Torque Wrenches market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Digital Torque Wrenches market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Digital Torque Wrenches market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Digital Torque Wrenches market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Digital Torque Wrenches market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Imada
Asmith
Mountz
WB Tools
CPS Products
Crane Electronics
Ametek
Shimpo
Sauter
Mecmesin
Extech
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Wireless Torque Wrenches
Battery Powered Torque Wrenches
Segment by Application
Industrial
Automotive
Aerospace
Machinery & Equipment
Others
