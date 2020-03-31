Diethylene Glycol Market Go Advanced and Next Generation
The global Diethylene Glycol market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Diethylene Glycol market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Diethylene Glycol market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Diethylene Glycol market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Diethylene Glycol market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Diethylene Glycol market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Diethylene Glycol market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Shell
DOW
SD
BASF
Formosa Plastic Group
SABIC
Nippon Shokubai
Reliance Group
IGL
IndianOil
SINOPEC
CNPC
BASF-YPC
Golden Dyechem
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Prepared By Ethylene Oxide
Prepared By Anhydride
Segment by Application
Gas Dehydrant
Aromatics Extraction Solvent
Synthesis Of Unsaturated Polyester Resin
