competitive landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global defoamers market by segmenting it in terms of product, end-user industry, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for defoamers in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers the demand for individual end-user industry segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global defoamers market. Key players profiled in the global defoamers market include Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International AG, Dow Corning Corporation, Elkem Silicones, Evonik Industries AG, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., and Wacker Chemie AG. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, business strategies, recent developments, and financial details.

The report provides an estimated size of the defoamers market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The global size of the defoamers market has been provided in terms of volume and revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on product, end-user industry, and region. Market size and forecast for each product and end-user industry have been provided in terms of global and regional markets.

Global Defoamers Market, by Product

Oil-based Defoamers

Water-based Defoamers

Silicone-based Defoamers

Others (including Polymer-based and Powder-based Defoamers)

Global Defoamers Market, by End-user Industry

Paper & Pulp

Water Treatment

Paints & Coatings

Food & Beverage

Oil & Gas

Agrochemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Chemical

Metal Working

Others (including Building & Construction, Mining, Leather, and Fur)

Global Defoamers Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. Qatar Iran Nigeria South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 at global and regional level, in terms of product and end-user industry segments

Detailed country analysis and forecast for key countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, India, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Nigeria, Iran, and South Africa

Porters’ Five Forces analysis highlights buyer’s and supplier’s bargaining power to enable the stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions

Market drivers, inhibitors, current & future market trends, and emerging applications

Extensive pricing analysis across all geographies with respect to products, end-user industries, and regions

Exhaustive list of potential areas, major manufacturers, and technology providers with their level of integration to identify diverse opportunities across the value chain

Comprehensive list of key potential clients across major end-use industries in different geographies

Regional and county level production output and an understanding of the demand-supply scenario

Competitive landscape covers key companies’ profiling, market share analysis, market footprint analysis, competitive business strategies, channels, and competition matrix for key players

Research objectives:

Analyzing the outlook of the Defoamers Market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Defoamers Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Defoamers Market.

Defoamers Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

