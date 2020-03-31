CIPP, is one of several pipe rehabilitation methods referred to as Trenchless Technologies. It is an approved method and preferred method to rehabilitating cracked, broken and failed sanitary or storm sewer pipes. Lining is less expensive and more efficient than traditional open cut replacement methods, normally installed with little or no surface disruption. CIPP lining process can be used to rehabilitate virtually any type of pipe including; Clay, Cast Iron, Orangeburg, PVC, ABS, HDPE, Concrete Pipe or Corrugated Metal Pipe.

This report focuses on the Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

CIPP can be divided by various types according to materials or installation method. When considering the installation method in a project, inversion method is the most widely used.

Demand of CIPP in Australia keeps increasing, supported by water and sewage piping system. The increasing demand of CIPP also shows its advantages.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Interflow

Aegion Corporation

ITS PipeTech

Abergeldie

Aqua Pipe

Nu Flow Technologies

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Inversion Type

Pull-in Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Municipalities and Utilities

Industrial

Chapter 1: Describe Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

