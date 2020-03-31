Analysis of the Global Cosmetic Peptide Synthesis Market

PMR recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Cosmetic Peptide Synthesis market over the forecast period (2019-2029).

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

Key players in the cosmetic peptide synthesis market are focused on commercializing cosmetic peptide synthesis at a large scale at a very economical price across the globe. Cosmetic peptides are generally small molecule collagen that contains about 2 to 10 amino acid groups. The bioactive cosmetic peptides synthesized are capable of entering the dermis via interstitial spaces in order to function efficiently, thereby promoting the collagen proliferation and hyaluronic acid that leads to skin thickness and wrinkles reduction. A number of new entrants in the global cosmetic peptide synthesis market are entering into collaborations and agreements with the already existing cosmetic peptide synthesis players in order to expand their product reach and strengthen their business portfolio.

Customized cosmetic peptide synthesis service lately has entered into the cosmetic industry. The growing demand and availability of commercialized cosmetic peptide from CROs/CMOs, pharmaceutical and biotech industries and research & development centers is projected to propel cosmetic peptide synthesis market growth over the coming years. The cosmetic peptide synthesis market is categorized on the basis of product type, application, technology, and end user. On the basis of product type, the cosmetic peptide synthesis market is classified into signal peptides, neurotransmitter-inhibiting peptides, carrier peptides, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory peptides, and enzyme inhibitor peptides. Also, the cosmetic peptide synthesis finds large applications in the anti-aging, eye care, anti-pigmentation and hair growth segment in the cosmetic peptide synthesis market.

Ease in cosmetic peptides synthesis in large quantities of mg to kg at exceptionally economical prices is anticipated to fuel the growth of cosmetic peptide synthesis market across the globe. The introduction of highly efficient scale-up technologies with the capability of cost-effective bulk synthesis of cosmetic peptide along with ready availability of additional cosmetic peptide modifications from manufacturers is projected to drive revenue generation in global cosmetic peptide synthesis market. Also, synthesis of the high-quality product by the key players with high reproducibility in order to cater the increasing demand for economical cosmetic peptide synthesis services is another major factor that further drives the revenue generation in cosmetic peptide synthesis market. The growing demand for cosmetic peptide in the life science research and pharmaceutical sector for drug development activities enables the cosmetic peptide synthesis market to grow at a significant growth rate.

The global cosmetic peptide synthesis market is segmented on basis of product type, technology, application, end user and geographic region:

Segmentation by Product Type Signal Peptides Neurotransmitter-Inhibiting Peptides Carrier Peptides Antioxidant and Anti-Inflammatory Peptides Enzyme Inhibitor Peptides



Segmentation by Application Anti-aging Eye Care Anti-pigmentation Hair Growth



Segmentation by Technology Solid-Phase Synthesis Liquid-Phase Synthesis Hybrid-Recombinant Technology



Segmentation by End User Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies Contract Manufacturing Organizations Research and Development Centers



On the basis of product type, signal peptides followed by neurotransmitter-inhibiting peptides registered significant revenue share in cosmetic peptide synthesis market. Owing to their natural occurrence, the capability to stimulate distinct cellular functions and high-stability, signal peptides segment generates the highest revenues in global cosmetic peptide synthesis market. This segment is further anticipated to dominate the cosmetic peptide synthesis market over the forecast period. On the basis of application, anti-aging and hair growth segments are expected to record significant use of cosmetic peptides in the cosmetic peptide synthesis market as cosmetic peptides act as attractive key ingredients in the cosmeceutical products. However, pharmaceutical and biotech companies followed by contract manufacturing organizations among end users are anticipated to mark the highest revenue growth rate over the forecast period by 2026.

Based on geography, the global cosmetic peptide synthesis market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the six key regions studied in cosmetic peptide synthesis market, North America accounted for the largest revenue shares in global cosmetic peptide synthesis market owing to the presence of large-scale pharmaceutical and biotech industries. North America cosmetic peptide synthesis market is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific in terms of market value. However, in the Middle East and Africa region cosmetic peptide synthesis market does not register a significant revenue generation due to limited demand from contract manufacturing organizations and comparative fewer R&D investments in the region. North America is projected to continue its dominance in cosmetic peptide synthesis market over the forecast period owing to increasing investments for development of custom cosmetic peptides in the region.

Some of the market players featured in global cosmetic peptide synthesis market report include GenScript, Creative Peptides, Peptides International, RS Synthesis, LLC., Bio Basic Inc., AAPPTec., even AG, Activotec and others. The key players mentioned in the global cosmetic peptide synthesis market focus majorly on product development strategies and carry out various mergers and acquisitions in order to expand their product reach.

