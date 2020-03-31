With raising global demand for electricity coupled with expected increasing power plants, tremendous rise in the number of construction activities across the residential and commercial sectors in developing countries is expected to boost the demand for this product. Additionally, rapid global industrialization is also a key driver expected to favor impact the cooling towers market growth.

Stringent government regulations relating to the use of cooling towers across different regions is also expected to positively impact market growth.

Global Cooling Towers Market is spread across 121 pages, and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

The market application is dominated by Power generation and HVACR segment is estimated to dominate the market in future. The high growth is attributed to the growing construction industry, especially in commercial buildings growth in construction industry has triggered the market growth.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc. , Hamon & CIE International SA ., Enexio , Unipetrol Group, Brentwood Industries, Inc., and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Research Methodology

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective like analyst report of investment banks. The secondary research forms the base of our study where we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources such as white papers government and regulatory published materials, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factor, investment, market dynamics including technical scenario, consumer behavior, and end use industry trends and dynamics, capacity Types, spending were taken into consideration.

We have assigned weights to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the expected market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs) which typically include:

* Original Equipment Manufacturer

* Component Supplier

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institute

