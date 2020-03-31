This Market Insights report examines the ‘Contrast Media Injectors Market’ for the period 2015-2025. The primary objective of the report is to offer updates and in-depth analysis of market opportunities in the global contrast media injectors market.

Contrast media injectors are devices used for insertion of contrast media prior to diagnostics imaging procedure. Adoption rate of contrast media injectors is increasing significantly owing to increasing incidence of trauma cases and growing application in minimally invasive surgery. Contrast media injectors assist physicians in proper insertion of contrast media through pre-loaded insertion protocols to minimize human errors and increase efficiency of the procedure.

The contrast media injectors market is mainly driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population across the globe. Factors such as inadequate funding in developing countries, high pricing of products and non-availability of devices in developing countries are expected to hamper overall market revenue growth. Contrast media injectors market is expected to grow significantly in terms of revenue over the forecast period as number of CT and MRI scans being performed annually are increasing substantially. The contrast media injectors market is segmented on the basis of product, application and region.

The report offers global market forecast in terms of value and volume for the following 10 years. Product types covered in the report include: CT Injectors MRI Injectors Cardiology Injectors

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically split under three sections namely by product, end user and region. The report analyses the global contrast media injectors market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) and market volume (units).

On the basis of application, the global contrast media injectors market is segmented into the following: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres Diagnostics Centres

The report starts with an overview of contrast media injectors. In the same section, FMI covers the contrast media injectors market performance in terms of revenue. This section includes FMI’s analysis of key trends, drivers from economic, supply and demand perspectives and restraints.

The section that follows analyses the market on the basis of region and presents the forecast in terms of value and volume for the following 10 years. Regions covered in the report are as follows: North America Western Europe Eastern Europe Latin America Middle East & Africa Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) Japan

To arrive at the market size, the report considers average price of contrast media injectors devices (CT injectors, MRI injectors and cardiology injectors) across geographies. The forecast presented here assesses total revenue of the global contrast media injectors market. When developing the forecast of the market, the starting point is sizing the current market, which forms the basis for the forecast of how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics, we triangulated the outcome on the basis of analysis based on supply and demand sides. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

The report also takes into consideration year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and identify the right opportunities across the contrast media injectors market.

As previously highlighted, the market for contrast media injectors is split into various categories on the basis of region, product type and end user. All these segments have been analysed in terms of basis point (BPS) to understand individual segments relative contribution to growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of various key trends in the contrast media injectors market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of contrast media injectors market by region, product type and application, and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global contrast media injectors market.

Furthermore, Market Insights has developed market attractiveness index for all three segments namely regional, product type and end user segments. This index helps in identifying the real opportunities in the market.

In the final section of the report, contrast media injectors market landscape is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view on the basis of categories of providers across the market, presence in contrast media injectors product portfolio and key differentiators. Key market participants included in the report include Mallinckrodt, Guerbet SA, Bayer AG, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., Ulrich GmbH & Co. KG., Medtron AG and Nemoto Kyorindo Co. Ltd.

These players have been profiled on the basis of various attributes such as company overview, recent developments, growth strategies, sustainability and financial overview.

