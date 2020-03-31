Concrete-polymer Material Market 2019 Industry Key Players, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2051
The global Concrete-polymer Material market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Concrete-polymer Material market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2019
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Concrete-polymer Material market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Concrete-polymer Material market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Concrete-polymer Material market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Concrete-polymer Material market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Concrete-polymer Material market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF
Sika
Mapei
Fosroc
DOW Chemical
Sauereisen
Kwik Bond Polymers
Dudick
Ergonarmor
Crown Polymers
Forte Composites
Basetek
Armorock
MEA Group
ACO Group
Ulma Group
Armorcast
Civilworks Group
DWD System
Jiangsu Polycon
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Epoxy
Latex
Acrylate
Polyester
Vinyl
Furan
Others
Segment by Application
Non-residential Structures
Infrastructure
Residential
