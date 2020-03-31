Collagen Hydrolysate, also called collagen peptide or hydrolysed collagen, is a substance with low molecular weight from enzymatic hydrolysis of collagen. Collagen Hydrolysate is a white odorless powder, neutral in taste and easily soluble in cold liquids.

It is more easily digested and has not gelling behavior. The most important properties of Collagen Hydrolysate are its incomparable health and beauty aspects. Collagen Hydrolysate has become a key ingredient for the nutraceutical (functional foods, beverages, dietary supplements) and cosmetic industries.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Collagen Hydrolysate in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The technical barriers of collagen hydrolysate are relatively high, and the collagen hydrolysate production concentrated in several companies including Rousselot, Gelita, PB Gelatins, Nitta, Weishardt, Neocell, BHN, NIPPI and others.

Collagen hydrolysate is widely used for production of Cosmetic, food (including Health care products), Medicine, Food and others. In 2016, consumption in food and health care products occupies more than half of collagen hydrolysate amount. As the demand increases rapidly for downstream industries, the demand for collagen hydrolysate will correspondingly increase. The increased consumption of collagen hydrolysate is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. Collagen hydrolysate industry will usher in a stable growth space.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Rousselot

Gelita

PB Gelatins

Nitta

Weishardt

Neocell

BHN

NIPPI

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Fish-Base Collagen Hydrolysate

Pig-Base Collagen Hydrolysate

Cattle-Base Collagen Hydrolysate

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food

Cosmetics

Medical Products

Other

