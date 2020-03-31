Cold chain logistics is a temperature-controlled supply chain that is an uninterrupted chain of distribution and storage activity in which a given temperature is maintained throughout the chain.

This type of logistics is used to ensure and extend the life of the goods and products such as seafood, frozen food, agriculture produce, chemicals, photographic film, pharmaceutical drugs, and others. Monitoring, storage, and transportation are the important factors in cold chain to avoid degradation in the quality of the shipments.

Cold chain logistics are anticipated to witness significant growth over the years, owing to rise in need of cold chain logistics in the pharmaceutical industry.

The global cold chain logistics market is segmented based on end use industry and region. Based on end use industry, the market is divided into fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionary, dairy & frozen desserts, meat, fish & sea food, drugs & pharmaceuticals, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players analyzed in the cold chain logistics market include AmeriCold Logistics, LLC, Lineage Logistics Holdings, LLC, VersaCold Logistics Services, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, Nichirei Logistics Group Inc., Preferred Freezer Services, Congebec Logistics Inc., Burris Logistics Inc., Conestoga Cold Storage, Tippmann Group, and others.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the global cold chain logistics market along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

• The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to enable stakeholders gain a stronger foothold in the market.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By End use industry

o Fruits & Vegetables

o Bakery & Confectionary

o Dairy & Frozen Desserts

o Meat, Fish, & Sea Food

o Drugs & Pharmaceuticals

o Others

By Region

o North America

§ U.S.

§ Canada

§ Mexico

o Europe

§ Germany

§ UK

§ France

§ Italy

§ Rest of Europe

o Asia-Pacific

§ China

§ India

§ Japan

§ South Korea

§ Australia

§ Rest of Asia-Pacific

§

o LAMEA

§ Latin America

§ Middle East

§ Africa

