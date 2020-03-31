Cognitive Services Market report provide pin-point analysis of the Cognitive Services industry: Capacity, Production, Value, Consumption and Status (2014-2019) and Six- Year Forecast (2020-2026). Bedsides Cognitive Services market research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( IBM, Microsoft, Google, AWS, Baidu, Nuance Communications, Qualcomm Technologies, SAS, Apple, TCS, Nokia, Expert System, Verbio Technologies, Softweb Solutions, Folio3 Software, Fusion Informatics, Inbenta, Cognitivescale, Ipsoft ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Product Details, Capacity, Price, Cost, Gross Consumption, Revenue and contact information is provided for better understanding. In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing Market Growth, Opportunities, The Challenges and the Risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole.

Summation of Cognitive Services Market: Cognitive Services are a set of machine learning algorithms that Microsoft has developed to solve problems in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

North America is expected to have the largest market size in the cognitive services market, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The North American region has shown increased investments in the market, and several vendors have evolved to cater to the rapidly growing market. A considerable growth is expected in the region during the forecast period. In North America, the cognitive services technology is effectively used for various business applications, such as market analysis, diagnosis and treatment system, safety and security management, and supply chain management.

Based on Product Type, Cognitive Services market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

♼ Machine learning and deep learning

♼ Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Based on end users/applications, Cognitive Services market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

♼ BFSI

♼ Healthcare

♼ Retail

♼ IT and telecommunication

♼ Government and education

♼ Manufacturing

♼ Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Cognitive Services market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

