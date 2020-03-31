The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Coating Pigments market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Coating Pigments market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Coating Pigments market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section in the coating pigments market offers a comprehensive outlook of product offerings, key developments, differential strategies, and primary focus areas of the key players operating in coating pigments market.

AkzoNobel Inc., a leading player in the coating pigments market, completed the acquisition of Xylazel S.A., which the company calls as a part of its transformational strategy to enhance its footprint.

BASF USA, a leading player in the coating pigments market, entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Landa Labs in the year 2017. This partnership was aimed at employment of nano-pigment technology for a new portfolio of easy dispersible ultra-high transparency pigments.

Axalta Coating Systems, a key player in the coating pigments market, announced its agreement to acquire Spencer Coatings Group in the year 2017. This acquisition will open new avenues for both the firms’ opportunity to expand into new geographies with advanced products.

Coating Pigments Market- Definition

Coating pigments are used for improving various key attributes of colors such as color, strength, chemical inertness, coverage, durability, light and weather fastness for use in different applications, ranging from automotive to architectural. Coating pigments have become imperative in terms of accentuating performance of the substrate, which includes it as a part of it.

Coating Pigments Market- About the Report

The report on coating pigments market conveys details of the coating pigments market behavior over the forecast period of 2018 to 2027. The report on coating pigments market provides a cumulative analysis of the growth course of coating pigments market along with segmental analysis, regional growth trends, and many more related to coating pigments market. Moreover, the report on coating pigments market also pinpoints various trends shaping the coating pigments market landscape and enunciates on opportunities for players of coating pigments market to bank on.

Coating Pigments Market Structure

The coating pigments market report also features a detailed taxonomy of the coating pigments market on the basis of various segments, such as composition type, product type, end use industry, and by region. By composition type, the coating pigments market has been classified into extenders/fillers, titanium dioxide, color pigments, and others (anticorrosive, metallic, pearlescent). By product type, the color pigments market has been segmented into inorganic and organic. By end use industry, the color pigments market has been classified into automotive, protective and marine, refinish, architectural, aerospace, packaging, and general.

Coating Pigments Market- Additional Questions Answered

The research study on coating pigments market answers many of the pivotal questions instrumental for determining behavior of color pigments market. Some of the additional questions answered by the color pigments market report include-

Which will be the largest end user industry in the coating pigments market by 2018-end?

What is the most lucrative region in the coating pigments market with prime opportunities?

What are the key challenges for manufacturers of coating pigments in terms of business expansion?

Which is the most sought-after composition type in the coating pigments market?

Coating Pigments Market- Research Methodology

The unique research methodology in the coating pigments market used to garner insights central to forecast of coating pigments market and behavior of coating pigments market is a multi-faceted approach. The primary as well as secondary research used for coating pigments market was conducted in a bid to garner latest information on the progress of coating pigments market.

Moreover, interviews were also conducted in order to fetch information on coating pigments market and also validate insights on coating pigments market gleaned from the secondary research phase for the coating pigments market report. The report on coating pigments market is an exclusive information source in a bid to help the players vying to solidify their sustenance in the coating pigments market.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Coating Pigments market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Coating Pigments market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

