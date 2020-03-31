The global Cloud Access Security Brokers market size was 5880 million US$ and it is expected to reach 23900 million US$ by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 22.2% during 2020-2026. Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Research report provides in-depth analysis on the topic and discusses drivers, restraints and opportunities available in the market. The service is designed to help our clients in their decision support system. This report also provides market size, share, trends, growth, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

A cloud access security broker (CASB) is a software tool or service that sits between an organization’s on-premises infrastructure and a cloud provider’s infrastructure. A CASB acts as a gatekeeper, allowing the organization to extend the reach of their security policies beyond their own infrastructure.

=

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/768142

Complete business functionality can be accessed through SaaS at lower operating costs. This has supported the deployment of SaaS-delivered services significantly across SMBs. The rising adoption of the cloud has raised security concerns, leading to a positive influence on the growth of the global CASB market. Governing bodies continually revamp regulations, making it difficult for cloud storage vendors to manage cloud security platforms. Thus, the outsourcing of security solutions has become the foremost trend and is further driving the CASB market. However, a lack of awareness about security pertaining to the use of cloud technologies serves as a constraint for the CASB market.

North America recorded the greatest implementation of CASB services since their inception, and the region is expected to dominate the CASB market at the share of 41.20% in 2017. This high growth rate is anticipated due to the expansion of cloud-enabled services across the U.S. Moreover, rising awareness in cloud security has further strengthened the market for CASB services in North America.

The Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The market Report also calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments. The data and the information regarding the Cloud Access Security Brokers Market are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts.

Inquire More or Share Questions If Any before the Purchase on This Report @

https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/768142

Major Players in Cloud Access Security Brokers Market are:

• Palo Alto Networks

• IBM Managed Cloud Services

• Forcepoint

• Imperva, Inc.

• Symantec Corporation

• Oracle

• Microsoft Cloud App Security

• Cisco Cloudlock

• Fortinet, Inc

• Skyhigh Networks

• Bitglass

• Managed Methods

• Ciphercloud

• Netskope

• Protegrity

o …

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Cloud Access Security Brokers for these regions, from 2015 to 2026 (forecast)

• United States

• EU

• Japan

• China

• India

• Southeast Asia

This research report has been compiled by using primary and secondary research techniques. The Research Insights announces the availability of new statistical report to its huge database titled as, Cloud Access Security Brokers market. This analytical report presents the different key aspects that are shaping the future of the businesses. It offers several approaches for increasing the customers frequently. New market research report gives an in-depth data about the global market.

The key players have been highlighted on the basis of various business strategies and the marketing tactics. This helps provide a strong understanding of the overall market. In addition, the financial overview, recent developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and mergers and acquisitions in the market have been discussed in depth.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Cloud Access Security Brokers Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Order a Copy of Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market Report 2020 @ https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/768142

The industry analysis tools such as SWOT and Porter’s Five models have been used to analyze the business strategies. Leading key players have been profiled to get better insights into the businesses. Drivers and restraints have been explained in a detail which helps to understand the positive and negative aspects in front of the businesses. A segmentation of the global Cloud Access Security Brokers market has been done to study the market in detail. It gives a list of some significant approaches followed by successful companies.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• SaaS

• IaaS

• PaaS

Market segment by Application, split into

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2020-2026

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.orianresearch.com/