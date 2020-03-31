The report titled Global Ceramics Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to Fact. MR’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ceramics market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ceramics market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ceramics market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

competitive landscape, with a large number of smaller companies accounting for 50% of the global market revenues. A majority of globally leading companies manufacturing and dealing in ceramics are observed to be targeting developing regions for expansion of manufacturing capacities and distribution, in the backdrop of the rapid growth of the building & construction, and infrastructure industries in several developing regions.

Kyocera Corporation, Saint Gobain, The 3M Company, Dow Dupont, and a few others. While these players lead their way in global marketplace with established growth strategies, such as maintaining sound sales and operational infrastructure, they are also focused on expansion of the global footprint. New product developments by such globally brands will remain the regular highlights of the market over the years to come.

On the other side, the presence of followers in the global ceramics market are confined to specific regions or countries, which is a major restrain challenging them to achieve expanded shares in the global landscape. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions are likely to remain preferred plans of these companies, for improved manufacturing and distribution.

Key Growth Determinants: Ceramics Market

The Growth of Construction Industry

Ceramics are widely used in the construction industry that is growing at a steady pace all over the world, specifically in developing regions. The demand for construction in the housing as well as commercial sector is increasing because of growing economies, urbanization, per capita income, and spending, GDP growth, population expansion.

In addition, the fulfillment of the demand for better aesthetic design, and structural reliability and sustainability of buildings without a significant increase in prices has been achieved due to the effective use of ceramics. Sustained demand for ceramics from the construction sector will continue to remain a key driving force for the ceramics market across the globe.

Availability of Abundant Raw Material

The primary raw material in the production of ceramics is clay that consists of many minerals, with silica being the primary one. Clay and silica are obtained through external or natural sources, as well as through internal sources. Internal sources include recycling waste tiles and waste produced during the manufacture of tiles. Thus, the raw material for production is available in abundant quantities, which enhances the production of ceramics.

Clay is found in three raw forms: bentonite, fuller’s earth, and kaolin. The increase in clay production indicates an increased demand for clay across various purposes – of which ceramics and construction are the primary ones. Hence, the availability of clay in abundant quantities drives the ceramics market globally.

Technological Innovations in Ceramic Tile Manufacturing

New technological innovation in the manufacturing of ceramics has given them a better aesthetic appeal and physical properties, at decreased costs. New technologies such as inkjet technology, Nano digital printing, nanopix technology, roto drum technology, multi-screen technology, and many others have revolutionized the construction industry and enhanced the overall decorative quotient of buildings. These technologies have helped tiles to replicate the look and feel of wood, glass, metal, and stone, which has increased the demand for ceramics for designing building interiors and exteriors.

Demand for Advanced Ceramics in Multi-Staged Semiconductor Manufacturing Processes

Advanced ceramics have become indispensable in the broader electronics industry on account of their diverse and integral contributions in terms of performance. Use of advanced ceramics in multiple phases of the semiconductor manufacturing process has become highly evident, ranging from silicon wafer processing to back-end packaging. Critical ceramic components and devices support the broader functionality of new-age electronics, which in turn makes them one of the fundamental essentials in manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

The role of ceramics in the form of packaging materials, substrates, and other support functions in the semiconductor space continues to be highly favored, on the back of unparalleled protection and reliability offered. Functionalities as such offered by ceramics are nonetheless critical, enabling technologies in the semiconductor manufacturing space.

Notable Advances in Research and Development of Advanced Ceramics Complements Adoption

Persistent advances in research and development framework are expanding the application possibilities for advanced ceramics, thereby working in favor of the manufacturers. One such significant advances include improvements in the fracture toughness, primarily for structural ceramics. Unlike the conventional ceramics with low strength, the new-age advanced ceramics are making headway with unparalleled strength and robustness.

Several new technologies have been introduced to the fore over the recent years that are aimed at enhancing the efficiency of advanced ceramics, such as fiber reinforcement and incorporation of extra duct binders, influencing year-on-year growth of the global market. Several research studies point to the excellence of advanced ceramics in terms of consistency amid severe conditions, including transport, energy and environment, wear-related applications, and electronic applications.

Additional Insight

Manufacturers Meeting High Performance Demands

Rising popularity of advanced ceramics is being perceived as the key factor propelling ceramics market growth. To achieve attributes, such as bacteria and dirt resistance, manufacturers are leveraging advanced technologies, including nanotechnology, in manufacturing of high-strength and high-shelf life tiles and other ceramic flooring components, which typically witness high traction in industrial environments.

While companies are concentrating on new launches in the advanced, high-performance ceramic components category, electromobility (electric vehicles) has been identified as their new target area of application. Surpassing the attributes of traditional materials, such as plastics and metals, advanced ceramics deliver excellent thermal conductivity, electrical insulation, and mechanical strength.

Research Methodology

This study of Fact.MR on the global ceramics industry offers industry-based intelligence, followed by comprehensive insights on the historic, current, and prospective growth outlook of the market. For a detailed analysis on the overall performance of the ceramic market landscape for a measured projection period, 2019-2029, a unique methodology that has a holistic research approach, has been adopted by the analysts at Fact.MR. The report is supposed to craft a valued strategic guideline for key decision makers in the industry.

