The global ceramic matrix composites market was valued at US$ 4,857.6 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 11,516.1 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2019 to 2026.

Ceramic matrix composites are a subgroup of composite materials and ceramics, which are applicable in brake systems of automobiles due to their low weight, high friction, and temperature-resistant properties. Rapid development of the automotive sector, increase in expenditure power, and surge in demand for automobiles from consumers are expected to drive the growth of the global ceramic matrix composites market.

However, high cost of ceramic matrix composite as compared to other metal alloys is expected to hamper the growth of the global ceramic matrix composites market. Conversely, incorporation of low coat production technologies is anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities in the near future.

The ceramic matrix composites market is segmented based on composite type, fiber type, fiber material, application, and region. Depending on composite type, the market is classified into silicon carbide reinforced silicon carbide (SIC/SIC), carbon reinforced carbon (C/C), oxide–oxide (OX/OX) and other (Silicon Carbide and Carbon (SIC/C)). By fiber type, it is fragmented into short fiber and continuous fiber. On the basis of fiber material, it is classified into alumina fibers, amorphous ceramic fibers (RCF), silicon carbide fibers (SIC), and others.

As per application, it is segregated into aerospace & defense, automotive, energy & power, electricals & electronics, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

The major key players operating in the global ceramic matrix composites industry include Rolls-Royce Plc., Coi Ceramics INC., SGL Group, United Technologies, Ceramtec, Lancer Systems, Coorstek Inc., Applied Thin Films, Ultramet, and Composites Horizons. Other players operating in this market include Pyromeral Systems, Precision Castparts Corp., Zircar Zirconia, Inc., United Composites B.V., and Plasan North America. These major key players are adopting different strategies such as acquisition, business expansion, and collaboration to stay competitive in the global market.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

• It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2019 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

• Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

• The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are elucidated in the study.

• The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

• By Composite Type

ü Silicon Carbide Reinforced Silicon Carbide (SIC/SIC)

ü Carbon Reinforced Carbon (C/C)

ü Oxide–Oxide (OX/OX)

ü Others (Silicon Carbide and Carbon (SIC/C))

• By Fiber Type

ü Short Fiber

ü Continuous Fiber

• By Fiber Material

ü Alumina Fibers

ü Amorphous Ceramic Fibers (RCF)

ü Silicon Carbide Fibers (SIC)

ü Others

• By Application

ü Aerospace & Defense

ü Automotive

ü Energy & Power

ü Electricals & Electronics

ü Others

• By Region

ü North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

ü Europe

o Germany

o France

o Spain

o Italy

o UK

o Russia

o Rest of Europe

ü Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

ü LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA