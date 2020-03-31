The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Car DVR market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Car DVR market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Car DVR market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

While a majority of the competitors in the global car DVR market landscape are including product offerings that come as in-built DVRs, many are concentrating their strategic efforts in the aftermarket sales segment of the car DVR market. Some of the key players are considering extension of their existing offerings with bespoke and scalable car VDR solutions to meet evolving car DVR requirements of Tier 1 suppliers, OEMs, and leading aftermarket product manufacturers.

Observing swelling demand for low-priced car DVR installations among consumers based in emerging economies, companies are investing in the development of affordable pricing strategy. Moreover, sustained traction for single-channel car DVR devices will continue to prompt manufacturers to continue technology innovations in single-channel car DVRs throughout the forecast period.

A newly published research study on car DVR market provides a comprehensive assessment of the global car DVR market within the five-year timeline, 2017-2022. The approximately US$ 1 Bn market for car DVR will possibly reach US$ 1.5 Bn towards the end of 2022, witnessing an impressive expansion at 7.5% CAGR over 2017-2022. The report offers insightful information on each aspect associated with the performance of car DVR market, at a regional as well as global level. With valuable strategic insights on key market dynamics, taxonomical analysis, examination of the most actionable market opportunities, and analysis of the most trendsetting and profitable technological innovations, the report aims to help businesses in the car DVR market arrive at a decisive strategic point.

Compact camera devices that are usually connected to the car dashboard or the windshield are referred to as car DVR (digital video recorder). Car DVRs are installed in interiors or exteriors of cars with an intent of recording videos that are later stored in a digital format. Prominently used for recording video evidences that may be of help in cases of accidents or road mishaps and in insurance demands, car DVRs play a vital role in investigations of road accidents and on-road disputes, and in crash analysis.

