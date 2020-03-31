The “C4ISR Market” globally is a standout amongst the most emergent and astoundingly approved sectors. This worldwide market has been developing at a higher pace with the development of imaginative frameworks and a developing end-client tendency.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global C4ISR market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as C4ISR investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in theC4ISR market are Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), The Raytheon Company (United States), Rockwell Collins, Inc. (United States), BAE Systems PLC. (United States), Northrop Grumman Corporation (United States), General Dynamics Corporation (United States), Elbit Systems Ltd (United States), L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc. (United States), Thales Group (France), and Harris Corporation (France) among others.

The global C4ISR market has been segmented as follows:

Global C4ISR Market

C4ISR Market, by Platform Type

Airborne

Land

Naval

C4ISR Market, by Application

Surveillance & Reconnaissance

Computer

Tactical Communication

Electronic Warfare

Command And Control

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



