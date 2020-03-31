Brazing is a metal-joining process in which two or more metal items are joined together by melting and flowing a filler metal into the joint, the filler metal having a lower melting point than the adjoining metal.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Braze in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The global average price of braze materials is in the decreasing trend, from 39.9 USD/Kg in 2011 to 30.2 USD/Kg in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of braze materials includes nickel base, cobalt base, silver base, gold base, aluminum base, copper base, etc. and the proportion of aluminum base in 2015 is about 22%, and the nickel base enjoys 21% market share.

The downstream applications of brazing materials are mainly appliance industry, transportation industry, electrical and electronic industry, construction equipment industry, etc. Appliance industry, electrical and electronic industry and construction industry are the major application area by market value, which account for more than 27% of the total market in 2015..

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Harris Products Group

Lucas-Milhaupt

Umicore

Morgan Advanced Materials

Johnson Matthey

Oerlikon Metco

Indium Corporation

Fusion

Wall Colmonoy

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Nickel Base

Cobalt Base

Silver Base

Gold Base

Aluminum Base

Copper Base

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Appliance

Transportation

Electrical and Electronic

Construction

Arts and Jewelry

Medical

Other

