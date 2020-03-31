According to a recent research study “Big Data Market, By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Type (Structured Data, Unstructured Data) By Application (Financial Analysis, Risk Analysis) By End User (Government, Healthcare, Transportation and Logistics, Aerospace) opportunities and forecast 2020-2026” published by Data Library Research, the Big Data Market Studies many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Big Data Market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

The major players covered in Big Data Market: IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Splunk Incorporated, Amazon Web Services, Intel Corporation, NetApp, Inc., Google, TIBCO Software Inc., Dell Inc., VMware Inc., MicroStrategy, Inc., SAP SE, EMC Corporation,, Cloudera, Inc., Karmasphere Inc., HORTONWORKS, INC., Teradata Corporation, HP Enterprise

Market Overview:

Big data can be defined as huge data sets which are analysed computationally for the revealing trends, patterns and associations relating to the human behaviour and interactions. The big data has numerous characteristics which include variety, volume, velocity and veracity. Cloud computing and big data is a perfect combination for addressing security concerns. Continuous evolution of the cloud computing and big data is providing the efficient, cost-effective, and powerful structures to support the business analytics. The big data market is undergoing a massive growth due to the significant increase in the spending on R and D and organizational data.

Global organizational expenditure is projected to reach above USD 500 billion by end of 2024. Growing number of the heterogeneous data created from web clicks increasing necessity to monitor and manage the data that will significantly drive big data market growth in near future.

Segment Overview:

The rising adoption of the social media analytics in the BDaaS to monitor the consumer preferences and deliver personalization insights is expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing significance of the sentiment analysis has encouraged enterprises to incorporate social media into the business processes. This has led to a large amount of the data being stored by the organizations, which is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Big Data Market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Big Data Market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Big Data players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Big Data with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Big Data submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Content: Key points

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 List of Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Market Insights

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

4.5 Forecast Model

6 Global Big Data Security Market, By Technology

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Identity and Access Management (IAM)

6.1.2 Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

6.1.3 Unified Threat Management (UTM)

6.1.4 Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Financial Overview

13.1.3 Solution/Service Offerings

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.1.5 Key Strategy

13.2 Fortinet

13.2.1 Company Overview

13.2.2 Financial Overview

13.2.3 Product/Service Offerings

13.2.4 Key Developments

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Strategy

Continued……..

