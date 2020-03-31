The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Bagless Vacuum Cleaner market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Bagless Vacuum Cleaner market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Bagless Vacuum Cleaner market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market: Canisters Have a Clear Advantage, Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaners Witness Slack

Bagless vacuum cleaner market has witnessed a shift from traditional upright bagless vacuum cleaners to their canister counterparts. In the past, upright bagless vacuum cleaners dominated the bagless vacuum cleaner market as they were the most preferred choice for cleaning mattresses and carpets. However, manufacturers, understanding the cons of upright bagless vacuum cleaners such as increased noise and heavy design that compromises efficiency, have developed canister bagless vacuum cleaners that are more powerful than their upright equivalents, with a lighter design hence easy to maneuver, more silent and come with variety of tools such as crevice nozzle, mechanized brush and upholstery brush to enhance their cleaning efficiency, particularly for thick carpets and rugs. This has impacted the market for upright bagless vacuum cleaners by inducing a slack in their demand. However, with growing sales of canister bagless vacuum cleaners, this slack can be offset, with little negative influence on the growth of the overall bagless vacuum cleaner market.

Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Market: High Initial Cost Confining Sales

With technological advancement favoring convenience and efficiency, comes the pricing aspect that can have an impeding effect on the product’s sales as customer’s purchasing power influences reluctance. Albeit several steps ahead of traditional counterparts, bagless vacuum cleaners come at high initial price. This is expected to inhibit the growth of the bagless vacuum cleaner market by confining sales of the product to a limited class of users. By far, high pricing remains a key growth deterrent for the bagless vacuum cleaners market worldwide.

