Summation of Auxiliary Power Systems for Rolling Stock Market: Auxiliary power systems (APS)for rolling stocks provide power to systems essential to train operation apart for traction. The growth in facilities provided on-board is increasing continuously, thus giving rise to the need for auxiliary power systems.

EMEA accounted for the largest share of the market during 2017. With the growth in railway electrification in advanced economies including the UK and Germany, this region will continue to dominate the market during the next few years as well.

The Auxiliary Power Systems for Rolling Stock market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Auxiliary Power Systems for Rolling Stock.

♼ 750VDC

♼ 1500VDC

♼ 3000VDC

♼ Rapid transit vehicles

♼ Locomotives

♼ Railroad cars

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

