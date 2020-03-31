The global Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.

Each market player encompassed in the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Automotive Carbon Thermoplastics market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF SE

Celanese Corporation

Teijin Ltd

Tencate

the Dow Chemical Company

Cytec Solvay

Du Pont

SGL Group

Gurit Holding Ag

Quickstep Holdings Limited

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

Toray Industries Inc.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Polyamide (PA)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Polyetherimide (PEI)

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Segment by Application

Exterior

Interior

Chassis

Powertrain & UTH



