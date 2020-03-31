There are several types of car spray booths used to paint vehicles, with each having its own practical benefits. The most economical of all car spray booths and a commonly used beginner\’s booth is the open-front style of spray booth. Other types of car spray booths are the cross draft or cross flow and the down draft spray booth. Other booths are used for powder paint applications and are typically used for painting a vehicle\’s trim and sub assemblies.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Automobile Spray Booth in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The global average price of automobile spray booth is in the decreasing trend, from 3926 USD/Unit in 2011 to 3574 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Automobile Spray Booth, with a production market share nearly 37% in 2015. USA is the second largest supplier of Automobile Spray Booth, enjoying production market share nearly 25% in 2015.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 36% in 2015. Following Europe, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26%.

Automobile Spray Booth Industry 2020 Market Research Report

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

GFS

Dalby

Blowtherm

USI ITALIA

Nova Verta

Zonda

Fujitoronics

Spray Tech / Junair

Jingzhongjing

Col-Met

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Cross Flow Paint

Down Draft Paint

Side Down Draft Paint

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

4S Shop

Auto Repair Shop

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Automobile Spray Booth market.

Chapter 1: Describe Automobile Spray Booth Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Automobile Spray Booth Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Automobile Spray Booth Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Automobile Spray Booth Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Automobile Spray Booth market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Automobile Spray Booth sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

