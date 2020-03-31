Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers an eight-year forecast for the global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market is expected to register a single-digit CAGR during forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and the future status of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market over the forecast period.

Report Description

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of Automated Teller Machine (ATM) technologies and their advantages. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, market trends, and market structure. The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) report segregates the market based on screen size, type, and different regions globally.

The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to an increase in the number of physical cash transactions and a quantitative increase in mobile ATMs in developed as well as developing countries.

The report starts with an overview of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of the key trends, drivers, and challenges from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market.

The Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market is classified on the basis of screen size, type, and region. On the basis of screen size, the market is subsegmented into 15" and below and above 15". Furthermore, by type, the global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market is segmented as off-site ATM, on-site ATM, and others. The off-site ATMs subsegment accounted for a relatively higher share because of a quantitative increase in the number of banks in developing nations.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of the market size analysis for the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers key trends.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market, which includes the latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses the key trends in various countries, which contribute to the growth of the market, as well as analyses the degrees at which the drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S. & Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Poland, Russia, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), and MEA (GCC Countries, Northern Africa, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining eight months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we have started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of screen size, type, and different regions are analyzed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on an in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market. Some of the key competitors covered in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market report are NCR Corporation; Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated; Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp.; GRG Banking; Fujitsu Frontech Ltd.; Triton Systems of Delaware LLC; Nautilus Hyosung Corp.; HESS Cash Systems GmBH & Co. KG; Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd.; and Intertech Bilgi ??lem ve Pazarlama Ticaret A.?.

The display panel suppliers included in the Automated Teller Machine (ATM) market report include AU Optronics Corp.; KYOCERA Corporation; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; Sharp Electronics Corporation; and Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.

Key Segments

By Screen Size 15" and Below Above 15”

By Type Off-site ATM On-site ATM Others

Key Regions North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Poland Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA

Key Companies NCR Corporation Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated Hitachi-Omron Terminal Solutions, Corp. GRG Banking Fujitsu Frontech Ltd. Triton Systems of Delaware LLC Nautilus Hyosung Corp. HESS Cash Systems GmBH & Co. KG Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. Intertech Bilgi ??lem ve Pazarlama Ticaret A.?.

