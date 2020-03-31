Global Antacids‎‎‎‎ Market Research report comprises holistic business information and changing trends in the industry that enables users to spot the pin-point analysis of the market along with revenue, growth and profit during the forecast period. It provides in-depth study of Antacids‎‎‎‎ industry by using SWOT analysis. This gives complete analysis of drivers, restrains and opportunities of the market.

Antacids are the most commonly used product for treating heartburn discomfort. And because they start to work in seconds, they\’re also the fastest way to relieve your symptoms. Available without a prescription, antacids are available in convenient chewable tablets or as a liquid. Most are relatively inexpensive, making antacids a popular product for fast relief. Antacids are the fastest acting heartburn relief available because they start to weaken the acid in your stomach the second they reach it. The weaker the acid in your stomach, the less likely it is to give you heartburn. The longer an antacid stays in the stomach, the longer it works. And having some food in your stomach may actually prolong an antacid’s effect. Most antacids contain at least one of these key ingredients: calcium carbonate, magnesium hydroxide, aluminum hydroxide and/or sodium bicarbonate.

The major market player included in this report is:

AstraZeneca

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Reckitt Benckiser

Bayer

Procter＆Gamble

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson＆Johnson

CONBA

Xiuzheng Pharma

Sanofi

Bausch Health

CR SANJIU

Reddy\’s Laboratories

…

The global Antacids market was valued at 6120 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 6460 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2020-2025.

This report focuses on Antacids volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Antacids market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Antacids in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. According to the new market research report Antacids market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Segment by Type

Proton Pump Inhibitor

H2 Antagonist

Acid Neutralizers

Segment by Application

Rx Drug

OTC Drug

Table of Content

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Antacids

1.1 Definition of Antacids

1.2 Antacids Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Antacids Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Proton Pump Inhibitor

1.2.3 H2 Antagonist

1.2.4 Acid Neutralizers

1.3 Antacids Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Antacids Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Rx Drug

1.3.3 OTC Drug

1.4 Global Antacids Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Antacids Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Antacids Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Antacids Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Antacids Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Antacids Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Antacids Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Antacids Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Antacids Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Antacids

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Antacids

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Antacids

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Antacids

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Antacids Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Antacids

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

