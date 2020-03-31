Alpha Olefin Industry 2020 Global Market research report presents you analysis of market size, share, growth, trends, cost structure, statistical and comprehensive data of the global market. This research study highlights informative data and in-depth analysis of Alpha Olefin Market and its segments based on geography, and applications.

Alpha olefins are petrochemicals. These olefins are alkenes that differ from mono-olefins and have a double bond at the alpha position. They are produced by the cracking of paraffin waxes or by the oligomerization of ethylene.

North America was the largest market for alpha olefins in 2018, globally. High consumption potential, growing production capacities, competitive manufacturing costs, and high economic growth are the major driving forces for the market in the region.

The major market player included in this report is:

Chevron

INEOS

SABIC

Shell

Akzo Nobel

Evonik

Exxon Mobil

Godrej

The Linde Group

Mitsubishi Chemical

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

ONGC Petro additions

Qatar Chemical Company

Sasol

Reliance Industries

Idemitsu Kosan

…

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Alpha Olefin‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. According to the new market research report Alpha Olefin‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎‎ market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Segment by Type

1-Butene

1-Hexene

1-Octene

Others

Segment by Application

Polyolefin Co-monomers

Surfactants and Intermediates

Lubricants

Fine Chemicals

Plasticizers

Oil Field Chemicals

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Alpha Olefin

1.1 Definition of Alpha Olefin

1.2 Alpha Olefin Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Alpha Olefin Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 1-Butene

1.2.3 1-Hexene

1.2.4 1-Octene

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Alpha Olefin Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Alpha Olefin Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Polyolefin Co-monomers

1.3.3 Surfactants and Intermediates

1.3.4 Lubricants

1.3.5 Fine Chemicals

1.3.6 Plasticizers

1.3.7 Oil Field Chemicals

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Alpha Olefin Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Alpha Olefin Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Alpha Olefin Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Alpha Olefin Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Alpha Olefin Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Alpha Olefin Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Alpha Olefin Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Alpha Olefin Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Alpha Olefin Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

2.1 Raw Material and Suppliers

2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis of Alpha Olefin

2.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Alpha Olefin

2.4 Industry Chain Structure of Alpha Olefin

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Alpha Olefin

3.1 Capacity and Commercial Production Date

3.2 Global Alpha Olefin Manufacturing Plants Distribution

3.3 Major Manufacturers Technology Source and Market Position of Alpha Olefin

3.4 Recent Development and Expansion Plans

