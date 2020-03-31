Wireless mobile communications are generally defined by generation designations. 4G is a fourth-generation of mobile network technology that enables faster internet than earlier generations such as 2G and 3G networks. The 4G equipment are categorized into Long-term Equipment (LTE) and Wi-max equipment. These equipment enable to increase network capacity and faster data transmission rates in areas such as stadiums, hospitals, campuses, resorts, and other large places.

Significant rise in network traffic due to rise in M2M connections, mobile, and wireless devices is the major factor driving the growth of the 4G equipment market. In addition, booming consumer demand for high speed connectivity and supportive government and industry initiatives are also driving the market. However, concerns pertaining to network are expected to hinder the growth of the 4G equipment market. Furthermore, expansion of 4G network in rural areas is expected to provide major opportunities for the market growth in upcoming years.

The global 4G equipment market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and region. Based on component, the market is categorized into infrastructure equipment and testing equipment. On the basis of technology, it is classified into LTE and Wi-Max. In addition, LTE technology is further segmented into, TD-LTE, FDD-LTE, and LTE A. Based on region, the 4G Equipment market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

The market players operating in the 4G equipment market are Airspan Networks Inc., Cisco, Fujitsu Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Motorola Solutions, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

BY COMPONENT

• Infrastructure Equipment

o Small Cell

o Macro Cell

o Distributed Antenna System (DAS)

o Others

• Testing Equipment

BY APPLICATION

• LTE

Ø TD-LTE

Ø FDD-LTE

Ø LTE A

• Wi-Max

BY Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Latin America

o Middle East

o Africa

