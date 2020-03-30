Zeolites are hydrated aluminosilicates of the alkaline and alkaline-earth metals. About 40 natural zeolites have been identified during the past 200 years; the most common are analcime, chabazite, clinoptilolite, erionite, ferrierite, heulandite, laumontite, mordenite, and phillipsite. More than 150 zeolites have been synthesized; the most common are zeolites A, X, Y, and ZMS-5; Natural and synthetic zeolites are used commercially because of their unique adsorption, ion-exchange, molecular sieve, and catalytic properties. Major markets for natural zeolites are pet litter, animal feed, horticultural applications (soil conditioners and growth media), and wastewater treatment. Major use categories for synthetic zeolites are catalysts, detergents, molecular sieves.

This report focuses on the Zeolit in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

The global Zeolite market has developed maturely and slowly. Synthetic zeolites account for over 40% of the total consumption of zeolite; Natural zeolites account for the remainder.

In terms of the natural zeolite, the market is dominated by China, United States, Canada, Korea, Japan, New Zealand and Turkey etc., China is the largest producer and consumer, and the market concentration is low, and the top players are Bear River Zeolite, Blue Pacific Minerals (BPM), Canadian Zeolite Corp, St. Cloud Zeolite, Zeotech Corp and some Chinese players.

