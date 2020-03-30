The global market for yeast products reached nearly $7.1 billion in 2016. This market is expected to grow to nearly $7.6 billion in 2017 and $10.7 billion by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

The report starts by characterizing yeast products and by explaining the terminology used in the yeast industry. Production processes are described, mass balances established and investment and production costs discussed. These introductory chapters are followed by extensive descriptions of the different yeast markets. For each product, the rationale for using yeast in a specific application is given, historic consumption data are provided, which together with average market prices allow the calculation of market values and their developments. Forecasts are partly based on historical trends but also consider changes in underlying supply and demand relationships. Market forecasts are provided through 2022, including for volumes, prices and values. The industry section profiles the competitive environment and establishes in quantitative form yeast value chains before major players are characterized.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global production and use of yeast and yeast-derived products.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of CAGRs through 2022.

– Reviews the global yeast industry with emphasis on nine different types of yeast and yeast–derived products: Beer yeast, wine yeast, yeast for bioethanol manufacturing, baker’s yeast, yeast as a byproduct of industrial processes, mineral yeast used in feed and food supplements, active probiotic yeast used in feed and food supplements, yeast cell wall extracts (mannans and beta-glucans), and yeast autolysates as fermentation starters and as flavor enhancers.

– The most up-to-date information on quantities of different types of yeast manufactured, on price developments and market values, as well as on industry structures.

– Discussion of historic developments and specific production technologies.

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Summary

Scope of Report

