Log Management Market studies the increasing Advanced Persistent Threats (APTs) is expected to drive the log management market. It comprises an approach to dealing with large volumes of computer-generated log messages (also known as audit records, audit trails, event-logs, etc.

This report studies the Log Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Log Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global Log Management market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2018 and 2025.

Global Log Management Market is spread across 134 pages, profiling 11 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Log Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2018 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

Log Management Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• International Business Machines

• Intel Security

• Solarwinds Worldwide

• Splunk

• Logrhythm

• Alert Logic

• Loggly

• Alienvault

• Veriato

• Blackstratus

• Sematext Group

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Financial Services

• Energy & Utilities

• Public Sector

• Health Care

• IT

• Retail

• Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the Global Log Management Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Log Management Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Log Management, with sales, revenue, and price of Log Management, in 2015 and 2018.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2018.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Log Management, for each region, from 2011 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2018.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Log Management market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Log Management sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

