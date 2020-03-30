Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market studies referred to as Centralized-RAN, is a proposed architecture for future cellular networks. It was first introduced by China Mobile Research Institute in April 2010 in Beijing, China, 9 years after it was disclosed in patent applications filed by U.S. companies. Simply speaking, C-RAN is a centralized, cloud computing-based architecture for radio access networks that supports 2G, 3G, 4G and future wireless communication standards.

This report studies the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market by product type and applications/end industries.

Targeted outdoor urban areas mainly comprise urban locations, which have large numbers of users. Such locations include crowded streets, traffic signals, and areas with a large number of residential or commercial buildings.

In order to enhance the existing infrastructure (transforming from Long Term Evolution (LTE) to 5G) by reducing the CAPEX, the deployment of the centralization technology is a major step taken by telecom operators.

North America has the most competitive and rapidly changing C-RAN market in the world. North America, among all the regions, has shown the maximum adoption of C-RAN solutions. Being one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world, North America is connected with complex networks across all industries in different verticals. The US and Canada are expected to extensively implement C-RAN solutions; North America is estimated to have the largest market share.

Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market is spread across 137 pages, profiling 12 top companies and supported with tables and figures.

Its name comes from the four ‘C’s in the main characteristics of C-RAN system, “Clean, Centralized processing, Collaborative radio, and a real-time Cloud Radio Access Network”.

The global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market is valued at 670 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1230 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% between 2018 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2018 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of xx%.

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Industry Segment by Manufacturers

• Nokia Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

• ZTE Corporation

• Altiostar

• Ericsson AB

• NEC Corporation

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Fujitsu

• Intel Corporation

• Mavenir Systems

• Asocs Ltd.

Market Segment by Type covers:

• Centralization

• Virtualization

Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

• Hardware

• Services

