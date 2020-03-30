Waterproof Tapes Market 2020 Global Industry research report represents the historical view of current market conditions and forecast 2020-2025. Additionally, this report gives Waterproof Tapes Market size, trends, share, growth, and cost structure and drivers analysis.

Extract of Waterproof Tapes:-

Waterproof tape is a kind of lifetime non-curing self-adhesive waterproof sealing tape made of butyl rubber as the main raw material and other additives. It has strong adhesion to various materials. At the same time, it has excellent weather resistance, aging resistance and water repellency, and functions as sealing, shock absorption and protection on the surface of the adherend.

In terms of geographic regions, the water resistant tape market will witness considerable growth in APAC during the next few years. This region will be the major contributor to the growth of the market due to the increased popularity of waterproof tapes.

Key players in global Waterproof Tapes market include:

3M

Nitto Denko

Avery Dennison

tesa SE

Henkel

Berry Plastics

Intertape Polymer

LINTEC Corporation

Achem Technology Corporation

Yonghe Adhesive Products

Winta

Yongle Tape

JinghuaTape

Luxking Group

Shushi Group

Yongguan

Camat



Regional Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Market Segment by Product Type

Acrylic Based

Silicon Rubber Based

Market Segment by Application

Packaging

Building & Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Automotive

Health & Hygiene

Others

