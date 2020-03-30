Water Treatment Technology Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025
The global market for water treatment technologies will reach $ xxx million in 2020 with a CAGR xx% 2020-2025. Main content of the report, including:
global market size and forecasts
Regional market size, production and export and import data
Profile of key manufacturers, products and services, company sales data
Global market size by primary end use
Global market size by type
main Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc:
The 3M Company
Danaher Corporation
Kemira
Honeywell International Inc.
Calgon Carbon Corporation
Best Water Technology AG
Pentair Inc.
Flowserve Corporation
Nalco
Grundfos
Ashland Hercules
KITZ Corporation
Kirloskar Ebara
ITT Corporation
Emerson
Dresser
Main applications as follows:
Power & Energy
Construction
Agriculture
Chemicals
Mining & Minerals
Municipal
Others
Main type as follows:
Reverse osmosis
Ultrafiltration
Microfiltration
Electrodialysis
Gas separation
Regional market size, production and export and import data:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East Africa
Contents
1 Overview of the world market
1.1 Scope of statistics
1.1.1 Scope of products
1.1.2 Scope of manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of end use
1.1.4 Scope of product type
1.1.5 Scope of regions / countries
1.2 Market size Global
Fig Size of the global water treatment technology and CAGR 2015-2019 market (in millions of USD)
Fig Size of the global market for water treatment technology and CAGR 2015-2019 (in volume)
Fig Global forecast of water treatment technology and CAGR market 2020-2025 (in millions of USD)
Fig Global Water Treatment technology market forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional market
2.1
Regional sales tab Regional turnover 2015-2019 (millions USD)
Regional sales volume tab 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional demand Regional demand
tab and CAGR list 2015-2019 (millions of USD)
Regional demand tab and CAGR list 2015-2019 (Volume)
Regional demand forecast tab and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Regional demand forecast tab and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional trade Regional
export tab 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Export tab 2015-2019 Regional
Import (Volume) 2015-2019 Regional Import Tab (Millions USD)
2015-2019 Regional Import Tab (Volume)
3 Key manufacturers
3.1 The 3M company
3.1.1 Company information
tab List of 3M company profiles
3.1.2 Products and services
3.1.3 Busin
After …
