The global market for water treatment technologies will reach $ xxx million in 2020 with a CAGR xx% 2020-2025. Main content of the report, including:

global market size and forecasts

Regional market size, production and export and import data

Profile of key manufacturers, products and services, company sales data

Global market size by primary end use

Global market size by type

main Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc:

The 3M Company

Danaher Corporation

Kemira

Honeywell International Inc.

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Best Water Technology AG

Pentair Inc.

Flowserve Corporation

Nalco

Grundfos

Ashland Hercules

KITZ Corporation

Kirloskar Ebara

ITT Corporation

Emerson

Dresser

Main applications as follows:

Power & Energy

Construction

Agriculture

Chemicals

Mining & Minerals

Municipal

Others

Main type as follows:

Reverse osmosis

Ultrafiltration

Microfiltration

Electrodialysis

Gas separation

Regional market size, production and export and import data:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East Africa

Contents

1 Overview of the world market

1.1 Scope of statistics

1.1.1 Scope of products

1.1.2 Scope of manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of end use

1.1.4 Scope of product type

1.1.5 Scope of regions / countries

1.2 Market size Global

Fig Size of the global water treatment technology and CAGR 2015-2019 market (in millions of USD)

Fig Size of the global market for water treatment technology and CAGR 2015-2019 (in volume)

Fig Global forecast of water treatment technology and CAGR market 2020-2025 (in millions of USD)

Fig Global Water Treatment technology market forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional market

2.1

Regional sales tab Regional turnover 2015-2019 (millions USD)

Regional sales volume tab 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional demand Regional demand

tab and CAGR list 2015-2019 (millions of USD)

Regional demand tab and CAGR list 2015-2019 (Volume)

Regional demand forecast tab and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Regional demand forecast tab and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional trade Regional

export tab 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Export tab 2015-2019 Regional

Import (Volume) 2015-2019 Regional Import Tab (Millions USD)

2015-2019 Regional Import Tab (Volume)

3 Key manufacturers

3.1 The 3M company

3.1.1 Company information

tab List of 3M company profiles

3.1.2 Products and services

