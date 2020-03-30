The global Tracking as service market was estimated to be valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during 2020 to 2026. Scope of global Tracking as service includes by Type of Service (Platform as a Service, Software as a Service), by Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise, Solids), By End user (Retail, Manufacturing, E-commerce, Consumer Electronics, Others) and by Region (North America- U.S., Canada; Europe- Germany, U.K., France; Asia-Pacific- China, India, Japan; Latin America- Brazil, Mexico; Middle East & Africa- UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa).

Tracking-as-a-service can be known as a platform or cloud-based solution used in supply chain and logistics industry to track inventories, vehicles, and assets. This platform is used by enterprises in retail and manufacturing industries, where goods are delivered regularly, and deployment of a tracking system is necessary for remote monitoring.

Need to improve fleet operator efficiency are expected to drive the Tracking as service market. However, privacy concerns regarding electronic monitoring systems are hampering the growth of the market.

The tracking as service market is primarily segmented based on type of service, deployment, end user and regions.

Based on type of service, the market is divided into:

* Platform as a Service

* Software as a Service

Based on deployment, the market is divided into:

* Cloud-based,

* On-premise

* Solids

Based on end user, the market is divided into:

* Retail

* Manufacturing

* E-commerce

* Consumer Electronics

* Others

Moreover, the market is classified based on regions and countries as follows:

* North America (United States, Canada)

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

* Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key market Players:

The key players profiled in the market include:

* Motorola Solutions

* Wabco

* AT&T Inc.

* Zebra Technologies Corp.

* Verizon Communications

* Geotab Inc.

* Blackline Safety Corp.

* Spider Tracks Limited

* Honeywell International Inc.

* Pepperl+Fuchs Pvt. Ltd.

These enterprises are focusing on growth strategies, such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to expand their operations across the globe.

Key Benefits of the Report:

* Global, regional, type of service, deployment, end user wise market size and their forecast from 2015-2026

* Identification and detailed analysis on key market dynamics, such as, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges influencing growth of the market

* Detailed analysis on product outlook with market specific Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Value Chain, to better understand the market and build expansion strategies

* Identification of key market players and comprehensively analyze their market share and core competencies, detailed financial positions, key products, and unique selling points

* Analysis on key players’ strategic initiatives and competitive developments, such as joint ventures, mergers, and new product launches in the market

* Expert interviews and their insights on market shift, current and future outlook, and factors impacting vendors’ short term and long term strategies

* Detailed insights on emerging regions, type of service, deployment, end user with qualitative and quantitative information and facts

Research Methodology:

The market is derived through extensive use of secondary, primary, in-house research followed by expert validation and third party perspective, such as, analyst reports of investment banks. The secondary research is the primary base of our study wherein we conducted extensive data mining, referring to verified data sources, such as, white papers, government & regulatory published articles, technical journals, trade magazines, and paid data sources.

For forecasting, regional demand & supply factors, recent investments, market dynamics including technical growth scenario, consumer behavior, application trends & dynamics, and production capacity were taken into consideration. Different weightages have been assigned to these parameters and quantified their market impacts using the weighted average analysis to derive the market growth rate.

The market estimates and forecasts have been verified through exhaustive primary research with the Key Industry Participants (KIPs), which typically include:

* Manufacturers

* Suppliers

* Distributors

* Government Body & Associations

* Research Institutes

