Thickener Market Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Trends and 2025 Forecasts Report
Thickeners are substances added to solutions to increase the viscosity of the liquid without significantly affecting its taste and other properties. The type and quantity of thickener depends on the nature of the final product. Thickeners are usually grouped as food-grade thickeners and non-food grade thickeners. They are further segmented on the basis of raw material into mineral thickeners and hydrocolloid thickeners.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Thickener in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
As an important additive, thickener is widely used in Food & Beverages, Paints & Coatings?Detergent, etc.. Food & Beverages is the largest downstream of thickeners, taking 30.04% of the world thickener consumption in 2016, while Paints & Coatings and Detergent industry taking for 18.02% and 14.10%, respectively.
The production of thickener distributed in North America, Europe and China. In 2016, North America produced 541.2 K MT thickeners accounting for 30.35% of global production, while Europe manufactured 391.0 K MT and took for about 21.93% of total production. China took for 18.02% percent. However, Japan and South America thickener production is relatively low. Ashland, ADM, CP Kelco, MC Corp, Cargill and BASF are the famous manufacturers in this field.
Thickener Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 136 pages
Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:
- Ashland
- ADM
- CP Kelco
- FMC Corp
- Cargill
- BASF
- DuPont
Market Segment by Type, covers:
- Inorganic Thickener
- Cellulose Ether
- Synthetic Polymer
- Natural Polymer and Its Derivatives
- Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
- Food & Beverages
- Paints & Coatings
- Cosmetics
- Medicine
- Detergent
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Thickener market.
Chapter 1: Describe Thickener Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.
Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Thickener Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Thickener Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.
Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.
Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Thickener Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.
Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.
Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Thickener market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Thickener sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.
