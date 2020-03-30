The thermal spray materials market is expected to register a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand for high performance customized alloy powders in the automotive industry and rising popularity of thermal spray ceramic coatings. On the other hand, issues regarding process reliability and consistency and emergence of hard trivalent coating are expected to hinder the market’s growth.

– The aerospace industry dominated the market, and it is expected to continue the growth during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand for passenger travel and increasing production of commercial aircraft across the world.

– Recycling of thermal spray processing materials and advancements in spraying technology are likely to act as the opportunities in the future.

– North America dominated the market followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe across the world, with the largest consumption from the countries, such as United States, China, and Germany, among others.

Key Market Trends

Aerospace Industry to Dominate the Market

– Thermal spray materials are extensively used in aerospace sector. They are used in the manufacturing of coatings, which are applied in various parts throughout the aircraft. These coatings offer component longevity, thus, reducing the maintenance costs and increasing fuel efficiency.

– Usage of thermal spray coatings for aircraft gas turbines provide various advantages, such as better corrosion resistance, resistance from contaminants, improved thermal efficiency, reduced emissions of Nitrogen Oxide (NOX), and increased component life.

– Most of the super alloy materials used for manufacture of aircraft components and equipment possess good oxidation characteristics, but are not corrosion and erosion resistant. Aviation components are subjected to harsh environments, exceptionally high heats and pressures and abrasive chemicals. Thermal spray materials plays a huge role in protecting expensive engine components, by extending component life and improved performance.

– Thermal spray coatings, such as zirconium oxide, aluminum bronze, and cobalt-molybdenum are used for coating purposes in rocket combustion chambers, compressor air seals, and high pressure nozzles, respectively. In addition, coatings of chromium cobalt, aluminum oxide, and chromium carbide are employed in turbine air seals, fuel nozzles, and turbine vanes.

– In addition, the global defense budget is also increasing on a daily basis. Various research and developments are being carried out through manufacturers and high ranking personnel, such as Defense Minister and Generals for the development of upgraded technology and highly sophisticated equipment for engine components and airframes of the combat jets, satellite, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), that are being used by the army.

– All such factors are expected to drive the demand for thermal spray materials in the aerospace sector during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

– The North American region dominated the market share. The United States is the second-largest producer of automotive in the world.

– The US aerospace industry is also thriving, owing to the strong exports of aerospace components to countries, such as France, China, and Germany, along with robust consumer spending in the United States.

– The manufacturing industry of Canada is also expected to thrive during the forecast period, owing to the increasing business investment, government expenditure, and consumer spending.

– The aerospace industry of Canada is also witnessing strong growth. The country is the third-largest in terms of civil aircraft production, along with being second in business aircraft production and third in helicopter production, around the world.

– Owing to the rise of these end-user industries in the United States and Canada, North America is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The global thermal spray materials market is fragmented, with intense competition among the top players to capture the major share in the global market. The major companies include Hoganas AB, Linde plc, OC Oerlikon Management AG, CASTOLIN EUTECTIC, and H.C. Starck, among others.

