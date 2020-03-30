The global market for thermal management products should reach $6.3 billion by 2022 from $4.7 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%, from 2017 to 2022.

Report Scope:

This report addresses the global market for thermal management products for microchips during the forecast period through 2022. Unlike SMC024K, The Market for Thermal Management Technologies, which covers the entire semiconductor market based on similar product types and various end-user application industries, the scope of this report covers cooling solutions for microprocessors chips (“microchips”); selection of suitable thermal management materials; and development of advanced cooling solutions based on several heat-transfer technologies (fans and blowers, heat sinks, heat pipes, cold plates).

Significant advancements in the electronic industry have led to huge demands for smarter products with high power densities. In any such product, many components are attached to an electronic circuit board and many of these components generate heat during any operation. A microprocessor chip (microchip) is the major source of heat generation in an electronic product; though it consumes power in milliwatts, the power density is very high. When the size of the microchip decreases, its speed increases simultaneously with the heat generation. When that occurs, the adjacent components of a circuit board are severely affected by the high temperature. This necessitates the call for advanced heat-dissipation solutions for microchips. In addition, power electronics, medical devices, and various high-heat applications are designed in compressed sizes and require enhanced thermal technologies to absorb the heat penetration.

This report also highlights the major players in each of the regional markets for thermal management in microchips. It explains the major market drivers of the global thermal management industry, the current trends within the industry, and the regional market dynamics for global thermal management products used in microchips. The report also provides detailed information about the suppliers involved, along with complete profiles of the major global vendors in the thermal management industry for microchips and data on the market shares of the major players in each region.

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for thermal management in semiconductor microchips.

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Analyses of the market types of substrate material, properties of substrate material, end-user industries, product type, and region.

– A look in to the market drivers, such as renewable energy, automotive industry, consumer appliances, and light-emitting diodes.

– Profiles of the major companies in the industry.

Summary

Reasons for Doing This Study

The increasing demand for thermal management in microchips can be seen in different industries such as computers, telecommunications, automotives, consumer electronics, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), renewable energy, and other industries. In recent years, there has been tremendous growth, both technologically and in terms of demand, in electronic devices and systems. The technological progress has come on two main fronts: increased functionality on a single device unit and miniaturization of each unit. Both of these developments have increased the need for thermal management technologies.

Scope of Report

