The global textile composites market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 6% during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving the market is the growing demand from aerospace sector. However, textile composites’ low resistance to impact is likely to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Emerging Applications in the Optical Fiber Industry are expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing defense expenditure in the region.

– Among the application areas, electrical & electronics application dominated the market studied and is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

Request for a free sample report here https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/4314354

Key Market Trends

Electrical & Electronics Application to Dominate the Market

– Textile composites are used in the electrical & electronics industry for their excellent insulating properties. Because of their high-modulus of elasticity, they are used primarily in fiber optic cables and protective enclosures for electrical parts in marine and aerospace applications.

– Textile composites offer flexibility, lightweight, dimensional stability, and increased strength in electro-mechanical cables and fine gauge cables for personal electronic device applications, such as computer power cords, mobile phone cables, MP3 earphone cables, and USB cords.

– The growing demand for personal electronic devices across the world is boosting the demand for textile composites.

– Hence, according to the above-mentioned trends, the electrical & electronic application is expected to dominate the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

– Asia-pacific is witnessing a significant growth in the demand for textile composites majorly from the aerospace & defense and electrical & electronics industries.

– China currently has the highest defense spending after the United States. Also, the defense spending of countries like India and Japan are witnessing consistent growth over the past few years. This growth is boosting the demand for textile composites in the region.

– Additionally, the growing sports industry too has facilitated the consumption of textile composites in the Asia-Pacific region.

– Hence, owing to the above-mentioned trends is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.

For more Information or Any Query Visit: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/4314354

Competitive Landscape

The textile composites market is moderately fragmented as the market share is divided between many players. Key players in the market include, Teijin Limited, Toray Advanced Composites, Composite Fabrics of America, DowDuPont, and Hyosung Corporation, amongst others.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

– The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

– Report customization as per the client’s requirements

– 3 months of analyst support

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (972)-362-8199 | IND: +91 895 659 5155

Email ID: [email protected]

Direct Prchase Report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/4314354