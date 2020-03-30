Tea Polyphenols‎ Market 2020 world Industry analysis report offers you market size, growth, share, trends, market price structure and, applications, makers of the Tea Polyphenols‎ Market. This report highlights thoroughgoing study of major market in conjunction with gift and forecast market situation with helpful business selections.

Tea polyphenols are chemical compounds present in tea leaves. It includes catechins, theaflavins, tannins, and flavonoids. Green tea, oolong tea, and black tea are derived from the same plant, Camellia Sinensis, but processed differently. Black tea comprises completely oxidized tea leaves, oolong tea comprises partially oxidized tea leaves, and green tea consists of tea leaves that have not been oxidized at all. Tea polyphenols are considered safer than tea as they are caffeine-free and have better absorption properties. Apart from the anti-oxidative properties, the health benefits of tea polyphenols include prevention of cancer, heart diseases, diabetes, neurodegenerative diseases, and diseases related to old age.

Regional Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

The major factors driving the growth of tea polyphenols market are growing demand of green tea, and demand of tea polyphenols in dietary supplements, rising health awareness among consumers regarding consumption of healthy food, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable income. Moreover, the growing consumer’s awareness for the tea polyphenols food and its health benefits as a functional beverage and dietary supplement boost the growth of tea polyphenols market. The increasing aging population across the globe is fueling the production and consumption of tea polyphenols in various end-usage such as ready-to-drink teas, nutraceutical supplements, teas, and functional beverages.

Other prominent factors for the increasing demand of tea polyphenols are growing health concerns resulted attributed n growth demand for nutraceutical products and green tea, which in turn likely to drive tea polyphenols market growth in coming years. Advancement in functional beverage’s industry attributed to rising demand for healthy drinks is expected to fuel the market demand over the forecast year. Tea polyphenols have ability to treat health related problems such as cancer, heart diseases, obesity, and diabetes.

Market Segment by Product Type

Green Tea Polyphenols

Oolong Tea Polyphenols

Black Tea Polyphenols

Others

Market Segment by Application

Food & Beverages

Pharma & Healthcare

Others

