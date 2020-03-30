This report provides full study of “Tea‎ Market 2020 industry” victimization SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Tea‎ Market report additionally provides associate degree in-depth survey of key players within the market that is predicated on the varied objectives of a corporation like identification, the merchandise define, the number of production, needed stuff, and therefore the money health of the organization

Extraction of the Tea‎ Market

Tea is globally the most popular beverage obtained from Camellia sinensis plant leaves. It is known to be originated in China, and is majorly grown in four countries, China, India, Kenya, and Sri Lanka. It offers various health benefits owing to presence of polyphenols working as antioxidants, vitamins, trace minerals, and different amino acids resulting in stronger immunity, lower cholesterol, increased metabolism, prevention of cancer, and more. In addition, presence of small amount of caffeine makes tea a mild stimulant preventing fatigue.

APAC is expected to be the largest revenue contributor to the global tea industry throughout the forecast period. Tea is consumed frequently in this region, and consumers prefer to drink tea multiple times a day. The high consumption of tea has been influenced by the introduction of new flavors and numerous health benefits. With the availability of a skilled workforce, the region is also a major producer and exporter of tea to many countries across the globe.

Starbucks

Kusmi Tea

Associated British Foods

Peet’s Coffee & Tea

Unilever

Regional Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

The global tea market is majorly driven by the health benefits associated with consuming tea and increase in awareness related to carbonated drinks among people. Moreover, increase in caf culture, rise in disposable income, change in tastes of people, and introduction of additional healthy ingredients in tea by different market players are the other factors that fuel the market growth. However, increase in cost of raw materials due to unpredictable weather, rise in cost of agricultural inputs, and increase in trend of out-of-home coffee consumption are expected to limit growth of the tea market. The introduction of new flavors & variety in tea and growth in demand from health-concerned young population are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market.

Market Segment by Product Type

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Fruit/Herbal Tea

Others

Market Segment by Application

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Table of Contents:-

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Tea Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2025)

1.3.2 Green Tea

1.3.3 Black Tea

1.3.4 Oolong Tea

1.3.5 Fruit/Herbal Tea

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Tea Market Share by Application (2020-2025)

1.4.2 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

1.4.3 Specialty Stores

1.4.4 Convenience Stores

1.4.5 Online Stores

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

