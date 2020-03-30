Analysis of the Global Tanning Chemicals Market

PMR recently published a market study which highlights the various factors that are expected to influence the dynamics of the global Tanning Chemicals market over the forecast period (2019-2029). According to the report, owing to a range of factors including factor 1, factor 2 and factor 3, the global Tanning Chemicals market is expected to reach a market value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029.

The presented market study offers an in-depth analysis of the market scenario in the various geographies such as:

key players in the market are focusing on implementing different distribution channels, such as the online channel, to strengthen their presence in the global as well as the regional markets. However, major players are planning to acquire small players, whereas small manufacturers are planning to invest in R&D to introduce new grades of products in their product portfolio to enhance their presence in the global market. Manufacturers have a significant incremental $ opportunity to gain a maximum revenue share in the global market.

Market Segmentation: Leather Tanning Chemicals Market

The leather tanning chemicals market is segmented on the basis of product and application.

On the basis of product types, the leather tanning chemicals market segmented as:

Dying

Beamhouse Chemicals

Finishing Chemicals

Others

On the basis of chemicals, the leather tanning chemicals market is segmented as:

Ammonium chloride

Sulphuric acid

Chromium sulphate

Chrome syntans

Resins

Other Chemicals

On the basis of end-use industry, the leather tanning chemicals market is segmented as:

Furniture

Footwear

Automobile

Garments

Others

Regional Outlook: Leather Tanning Chemicals Market

On the basis of regions, Asia Pacific, especially China & India, are estimated to remain among the key growing countries during the assessment period owing to factors such as the increasing demand for innovative leather technologies, growth of the automotive segment, and increase in the number of footwear industries. Emerging economics, such as ASEAN countries, are expected to witness rapid growth due to an increase in the demand for leather tanning chemicals for use in premium leather products. Raising standards of living & growing disposable income in Western European countries, as well as growth in various end-use industries, is expected to significantly boost the incremental $ opportunity in the region. On the other hand, economic slowdown in the Middle East & Africa and Latin America is expected to result in sluggish growth in these markets during the forecast period.

Some of the key players of the leather tanning chemicals market are:

BASF SE

DowDupont

Lanxess

SABIC

Exxon Mobil Corporation

TFL

Clariant Group

Dystar Singapore Pte Ltd

Stahl Holdings B.V

Chemtan

Elementis Corporation

Kemia Tau

Zschimmer & Schwarz

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the leather tanning chemicals market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. Leather tanning chemicals also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The leather tanning chemicals report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The leather tanning chemicals report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with leather tanning chemicals market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Some of the most important queries related to the Tanning Chemicals market catered to in the report:

