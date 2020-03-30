The South America polymer emulsion market is estimated to witness a healthy growth, at an estimated CAGR of over 4%, over the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is growing awareness with regard to volatile organic compound (VOC).

– Availability of substitutes are likely to hinder the markets growth.

– Increasing awareness about bio-based polymer emulsion is likely to create opportunities for the market in the coming years.

– Brazil is expected to dominate the market and is also likely to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand from Paints and Coatings

– Paints and coatings are extensively used in the architectural sector for both, exterior and interior applications. Acrylic, vinyl acrylic, styrene acrylic, and vinyl acetate ethylene copolymer latex are the major emulsion polymers used in such paints and coatings.

– In the building and construction industry, emulsion polymers are used in the manufacturing process of architectural paints, high scrub interior paints, exterior paints for high durability and wet adhesion, deck and trim paints, and stains and elastomeric coatings. Paints and coatings are applied on exterior of the house to not only give them a new look, but also protect it from blistering summers, freezing winters, soaking rain, and the daily bombardment of UV radiation, without fading, peeling away, and cracking.

– Additionally, paints and coatings are used in interiors of houses to add colors or decorative purposes, along with a wide range of other functions. Their functions vary, depending upon the type of environment and room that they are used on.

– For example, due to the moisture, bathroom walls need to have wipe-ability for keeping them clean. Paints with glossier sheens have a tighter molecular structure than flat paints, making it more difficult for moisture to penetrate. Hence, these types of paints are used in bathroom.

– Owing to all the above-mentioned factors, the market for polymer emulsions is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Brazil to Dominate the Market

– There are several built-up demands for investments in productive capacity. Brazil is facing problems in the construction industry, owing to various situations, such as political and economical corruption in the country.

– Due to corruption and bribery, in construction companies, the Brazilian government introduced the “car wash investigation”. The investigation mostly focused on various construction companies for corruption charges.

– The government of Brazil initiated programmes because of the decrease in the public financing for infrastructure projects. One such program is the Programme of Investment Partnerships (PPI). It helped expand and strengthen the relationship between the private sector and the state, with partnership contracts.

– Minha Casa, Minha Vida’ (My House, My Life) was launched in 2009. This program is funded mainly through the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC), a federal infrastructure-upgrading program.

– All these factors, in turn, are expected to show an impact on the demand for polymer emulsions in the country during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The South America polymer emulsion market is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the noticeable players in the market include Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, BASF SE, Clariant, and Dow, amongst others.

