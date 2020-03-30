Savory Snacks Industry 2020 Market Research report provide detailed analysis of Market Size, Share, Growth, Application, Opportunity analysis and forecast. On the basis of key players segments such as end-users, application, technology, and define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

Extract of Savory Snacks:-

Savory snacks come under the snack foods category, which have a salty taste and are different from sweet snacks. During 2017, the potato chips segment accounted for the largest share of the savory snacks market and will continue to dominate the market over the coming years. The increasing consumption of potato chips in developed regions like North America and Europe is one of the major factors driving this segment’s growth. Also, the change in consumer preferences has led to the introduction of several new flavors of potato chips, which will also contribute to this segment’s growth.

In terms of geography, North America led the global savory snacks market during 2017 and will continue to account for the maximum market shares until the end of 2023. Much of this market’s growth in the region is driven by the consumer’s need for convenient food items that can be consumed on-the-go. Busy lifestyles and product innovation will also aid in this market’s growth in countries like the US and Canada.

Key players in global Savory Snacks market include:

Kellogg

Calbee

General Mills

PepsiCo

Kraft Heinz

ConAgra Foods

Diamond Foods

Mars

Intersnack Group GmbH

Lorenz Bahlsen

Orkla ASA

Lamb Weston

McCain Foods

Aviko

Intersnack Group

Hain Celestial Group

Herr Foods

Want Want Holdings

…

Regional Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Market Segment by Product Type

Potato Chips

Extruded Snacks

Nuts and Seeds

Ethnic/Traditional Snacks

Popcorn

Meat Snacks

Other

Market Segment by Application

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed, and overall research conclusions are offered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Savory Snacks Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2020-2025)

1.3.2 Potato Chips

1.3.3 Extruded Snacks

1.3.4 Nuts and Seeds

1.3.5 Ethnic/Traditional Snacks

1.3.6 Popcorn

1.3.7 Meat Snacks

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Savory Snacks Market Share by Application (2020-2025)

1.4.2 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

1.4.3 Independent Retailers

1.4.4 Convenience Stores

1.4.5 Specialist Retailers

1.4.6 Online Retailers

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Savory Snacks Market Size

2.1.1 Global Savory Snacks Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Savory Snacks Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Savory Snacks Sales by Regions 2014-2020

2.2.2 Global Savory Snacks Revenue by Regions 2014-2020

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Savory Snacks Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Savory Snacks Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2020

3.1.2 Savory Snacks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2020

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Savory Snacks Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.2.2 Savory Snacks Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2020)

3.2.3 Global Savory Snacks Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Savory Snacks Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Savory Snacks Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Savory Snacks Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Savory Snacks Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.1.1 Potato Chips Sales and Revenue (2014-2020)

4.1.2 Extruded Snacks Sales and Revenue (2014-2020)

4.1.3 Nuts and Seeds Sales and Revenue (2014-2020)

4.1.4 Ethnic/Traditional Snacks Sales and Revenue (2014-2020)

4.1.5 Popcorn Sales and Revenue (2014-2020)

4.1.6 Meat Snacks Sales and Revenue (2014-2020)

4.1.7 Other Sales and Revenue (2014-2020)

4.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Savory Snacks Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Savory Snacks Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Savory Snacks Sales by Application

Continued…

