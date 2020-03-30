Evaluation of the Global Sardine Market

The presented study maps the growth trajectory of the global Sardine market by thoroughly assessing the various factors that are expected to influence the future prospects of the Sardine market. According to the report published by Sardine Market Research, the Sardine market is poised to attain a value of ~US$ XX Mn/Bn by the end of 2029 with a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the forecast period (2019-2029).

A complete evaluation of the trends, market drivers, opportunities, and challenges faced by market players operating in the Sardine market is provided in the report. Further, an overview and introduction of the Sardine market is included to ensure that the readers have a seamless experience while going through the contents of the report.

Critical insights included in the report:

Analysis of the supply/demand trends

Progress in terms of product development and innovation

Absolute $ opportunity for market players during the forecast period

Market attractiveness in different regions

SWOT analysis of the leading companies active in the Sardine market

Competitive Outlook

The competitive outlook assessment provides an in-depth understanding related to the business proceeding of top-tier market players in the global Sardine market. The product portfolio, sales strategy, marketing & promotional strategy, and sales footprint of each market player is scrutinized thoroughly in the report. Some of the leading players evaluated in the report include:

The report segments the global Sardine market on the basis of region, product type, and end use.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global sardine market are Season Brand, King Oscar, Beach Cliff, Crown Prince, Inc., Olig Seafood, Emilia Foods International, Litoralfish, Sea Gold SRL, Sanyo Corporation, DSI Foods Limited, Vialco Skourtopoulos S.A., Ocean Develop Seafoods, Inc., Dacheng International Trade Co.,Ltd., P Interfood, Mikado Foods, Bumble Bee Foods, Ongreen Thailand Co., Century Pacific Food, among others.

Key Developments in the Sardine Market

Sardine market has recorded a weighty growth in the last few years on the outline of various product launches. For instance, in 2013, StarKist Co., a U.S based food company focused on healthy, shelf-stable products, introduced Gourmet Select Sardines in three different flavorful gourmet sauces which include; classic Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Whole Grain Dijon Mustard, and rustic Tuscan Style Tomato Sauce.

Also, the manufacturers emerging in the sardine market are laying the groundwork for the market growth. For instance, Grupo Pinsa, the owner of the Mexican firm Dolores, a leader and one of the most recognized tuna brands invested 30 Million US dollars in a canning and freezing facility to enter the sardine market.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Sardine Market

The frozen sardines that are consumed directly or used in the making of numerous processed foods is leading in the global trade of sardine market. Aggregate global sardine demand picked up in 2017, assisted by advancing commercial settings in both developed and developing regions, plus the revival of some major evolving sardine markets such as Russia and Brazil.

By type, sardines are generally consumed fresh, but they are most commonly found canned since they are so perishable. The suppliers in the sardine market could emphasis on the canned segment as it seems a hot prospect in the forecast period. With growing health concerns among consumer, more people than ever are turning to sardines as they are at the bottommost of the aquatic food chain, feeding on planktons and thus do not contain any metals like mercury, and other contaminants that can be found in the other fishes, which is a dominant driving force of the sardine market.

Countries having main sardine fisheries are Canada, England, Croatia, France, India, Italy, Japan, Morocco, Norway, Peru, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, and the United States. The outlook for the growth of the sardine market in these countries is increasing relatively at a healthier rate. In terms of Consumption, the APAC countries such as China and Korea are dominating the sardine market. Notably, China has continuously been the major market for sardine, primarily for its large seafood industry.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be done on a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the flavor, application and encapsulation process of the segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the sardine market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

The cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports, and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The market scenario in each region along with a comprehensive assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are forecasted to impact the market growth in these regions is included in the report.

The market study offers accurate and in-depth analysis of the various end uses of the Sardine along with a yearly comparison of the market share and revenue growth of each end use.

Important queries addressed in the report:

Why are market players focusing on the development of product 2? What is the primary reason for the rapid growth of the Sardine market in region 1? In terms of innovation, which regional market is expected to experience significant activity? Which is the most preferred growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the future prospects of the Sardine in region 2?

Why Opt for Sardine Market Research?