Retinal detachment is a disorder of the eye wherein a layer of tissue at the back of the eye that processes light – pulls away from the tissue around it. It involves a break in the retina that then allows the fluid in the eye to get behind the retina. Since this leads to dysfunctioning of the retina, it can result in permanent vision loss if not treated immediately. A break in the retina can occur due to severely near-sightedness, eye injury or cataract surgery, or a family history of retinal detachment. The increasing awareness of routine eye examination leads to the rise in the diagnosis of retinal detachment.

There are government initiatives to improve public health and extended insurance cover accelerate the market growth. Further, an increase in the number of cataract surgeries, myopia and a steadily increasing geriatric population in countries like China and Japan (as per 2017 “World Aging Population” report by United Nations) are the main market factors driving the for Retinal detachment diagnostic market.

However, the high cost of instrumnets, lack of equipment and equipping centers to carry out retinal surgery restrains the growth of retinal detachment diagnostic market.

Key Market Trends

Rhegmatogenous Retinal Detachment Diagnostics is Expected to Dominate the Market

Rhegmatogenous retinal detachment (RRD) is the most common type. In this case, the patient gets a hole, tear, or break in the retina. This lets the vitreous gel leak under the retina. When the liquid settles, the retina pulls away from the layer beneath.RRD can lead to partial or complete loss of vision in some cases.

As per a report by Akira Haga et al., published in the Journal of Clinical & Experimental Ophthalmology 2017, the incidence of RRD increases with age. With rising geriatric population global, as per 2017 “World Aging Population” report by the United Nations, the number of patients with RRD is expected to increase. Hence as a result, early diagnosis of the condition helps the patients to prevent economic burden. This will the market growth over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Retinal Detachment Diagnostic Market

North America region accounts for the largest market share of the market, which can be attributed to the extensive R&D activities that provide a platform for growth through consistent new product approvals. The market in the Asia Pacific is also projected to increase due to growing awareness related to availability and benefits of these devices. The increasing target disease and geriatric population are expected to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Majority of the retinal detachment diagnostic euipment and devices are being manufactured by the global key players. Market leaders with more funds for research and better distribution system have established their position in the market. Moreover, Asia-pacific is witnessing an emergence of some small players due to the rise of awareness. This has also helped the market grow.

