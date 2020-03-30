The global radiopharmaceutical and therapeutics market should reach $22.0 billion by 2023 from $14.1 billion in 2018 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% for the period of 2018 to 2023.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/12309

Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the radiation therapy by technology, products and applications. The technology market is divided into three types of radiation therapy, which are external beam radiation therapy, internal radiation therapy/brachytherapy and systemic radiation therapy. External radiotherapy’s by-product is LINAC (linear accelerator); compact advanced radiotherapy systems is divided into CyberKnife, gamma knife and tomotherapy, and proton therapy system; and proton therapy system has two subsegments, which are cyclotrons and synchrotrons. Internal radiotherapy is divided into seeds applicators and electronic brachytherapy. External radiotherapy by technology is divided into image-guided radiotherapy (IGRT), intensity modulated radiotherapy (IMRT), stereotactic technology, particle/proton beam therapy, tomotherapy, 3D-conformal radiotherapy (3D-CRT) and volumetric modulated ARC therapy. Internal radiotherapy by technology is divided into two types: low-dose brachytherapy and high-dose brachytherapy. Systemic radiation therapy is bifurcated into two segments: alpha emitters and beta emitters.

Radiation therapy has also been studied based on the various applications: external radiation therapy applications: prostate cancer, breast cancer, lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. Internal radiation therapy applications include: prostate cancer, gynecological cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer and systemic radiation therapy, hyperthyroidism, bone metastasis, lymphoma and endocrine tumors. The global radiation therapy market is segmented in this report by region: North America, Europe, Asia and the Rest of the World.

Exclusive Discount Offer on Quick Purchase @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/12309

Report Includes:

– An overview of the global market for radiotherapy and related technologies and applications.

– Analyses of market trends with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022.

– Discussion of major factors driving the growth for nuclear medicine, including neurological diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and dementia, and an overall increase in awareness about nuclear medicine.

– Detailed information concerning major challenges the market faces, including the harmful effects of radiation, the tight required regulation of radioisotopes, and a lack of supply of radioisotopes.

– Analyses of the diagnostic applications for radiotherapy, such as Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT) and Positron Emission Tomography (PET).

– Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

Make an Inquiry before [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/12309/Single