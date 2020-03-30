A radio transmitter is an electronic device which, when connected to an antenna, produces an electromagnetic signal such as in radio and television broadcasting, two way communications or radar. Heating devices, such as a microwave oven, although of similar design, are not usually called transmitters, in that they use the electromagnetic energy locally rather than transmitting it to another location.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Radio Transmitter in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Radio transmitter industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the US and Europe Among them, Europe output value accounted for more than 42.75% of the total output value of global radio transmitter in 2016. Harris is the world leading manufacturer in global radio transmitter market with the market share of 10.53%, in terms of revenue.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Harris

Broadcast Electronics

R&S

Syes

GatesAir

Egatel(COMSA)

Nautel

Thomson Broadcast

Hitachi Kokusai Electric

NEC

Market Segment by Type, covers:

FM Radio Transmitter

Shortwave Radio Transmitter

Medium Wave Transmitter

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Aerospace

Automobile

Electronics Industry

Others

Chapter 1: Describe Radio Transmitter Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Radio Transmitter Tablet, with sales, revenue, and price of Radio Transmitter Tablet, in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 201.2.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Radio Transmitter Tablet, for each region, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 201.2.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Radio Transmitter market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 201.2 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Radio Transmitter sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

