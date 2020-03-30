Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Polyethylene Terephthalate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Polyethylene Terephthalate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Market: Competitive Analysis

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global polyethylene terephthalate market. Market share of companies has been derived on the basis of production by manufacturers of polyethylene terephthalate. Key market players profiled in the study areÃÂ Indorama Ventures Public Limited Company, Jiangsu Sanfanxiang Group Co. Ltd., Far Eastern New Century, Egyptian Indian Polyester Company, M&G Chemicals, Neo Group, Dhunseri Petrochem Limited, DAK Americas, Reliance Industries Limited, OCTAL, and SK Chemical.

Global Polyethylene Terephthalate Market: Research Methodology

Primary research represents the majority of our research efforts, complemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed key playersÃ¢â¬â¢ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of technical writing, recent trade, Internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most consistent, effective, and productive approach for procuring precise market data, recognizing business opportunities, and understanding industry participantsÃ¢â¬â¢ perceptions.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include broker reports, corporation websites, external patented databases, financial reports, stockholder presentations, Securities & Exchange Commission filings, proprietary databases and relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases, and webcasts specific to companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for this study include Chemical Week Magazine, ICIS Chemical Business Magazine, HooverÃ¢â¬â¢s, Factiva, and company presentations.

The report segments the global polyethylene terephthalate market as:

By Application

Beverages Bottled water Carbonated drinks Others (Juices, LDP)

Films

Food Packaging

Others (Cosmetic Bottles, Household Products)

By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Southern Global

Middle East & Africa GCC countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



